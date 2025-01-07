Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel remains one of the most popular names in the latest head-coaching cycle. After Vrabel had recently been interviewed by the New York Jets, another team secured a chance to interview him: the Chicago Bears. Although many expect Vrabel to take the New England Patriots job, this news shouldn't be a surprise. The Chicago opening is one of the NFL's more attractive coaching positions. If the Bears could hire Vrabel, they might see an instant turnaround in a highly competitive NFC North.

Vrabel, 49, was most recently a coaching and personnel consultant for the Browns. His contract expired on Dec. 30, meaning he was free to interview with any team. He was the Titans head coach from 2018 to 2023, compiling a 54-45 record in his 6 seasons. Tennessee made the playoffs three straight years under Vrabel, losing in the AFC Championship game during the 2019 season. In 2020 and 2021, Vrabel won double-digit games and the AFC South crown. He was named coach of the year in 2021.

What could the Bears get from Mike Vrabel as head coach?

Known as a defensive-minded coach, adding Vrabel as head coach could elevate a Bears unit that struggled down the stretch after firing head coach Matt Eberflus, who called plays for Chicago’s defensive unit. Moreover, Vrabel will set a culture and make winning the standard in Chicago. Vrabel is a no-nonsense leader who commands the locker room and creates accountability.

Through that presence and accountability, Vrabel preaches the finer details of how to prepare his team. Vrabel's Titans teams were prepared for anything, and he put a lot of emphasis on game management. The Bears could more than use that after struggling to find a consistent culture or identity under Matt Eberflus, the team's last head coach.

However, as a defensive-minded coach, Vrabel must present a clear vision for his offensive coaching staff and develop young star quarterback Caleb Williams. Over six seasons in Tennessee, Vrabel cycled through four offensive coordinators: Matt LaFleur, Arthur Smith, Todd Downing, and Tim Kelly. Williams is far too important for Chicago's long-term success. So, having the proper coaching staff to encourage his growth while Vrabel is more hands-on with the Bears on defense could be the ultimate recipe for success in Chicago.

Unfortunately, Vrabel is one of the NFL's hottest coaching candidates, so the Bears must compete to acquire him. Chicago has requested interviews with nine assistant coaches, one current head coach, and one former head coach. Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Anthony Weaver, Drew Petzing, Mike Kafka, Brian Flores, Arthur Smith, Mike McCarthy, Todd Monken, David Shaw and Vrabel are all in the mix. General manager Ryan Poles also confirmed Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown will get a formal interview for the permanent role.