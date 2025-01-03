The New York Jets have taken an extensive and meticulous approach in their search for the franchise's next head coach. A notable candidate emerged during this process. According to reports from NFL insiders, Mike Vrabel, the former head coach of the Tennessee Titans, is scheduled to interview at the Jets’ Florham Park facility this Friday.

Vrabel served as the Titans' head coach for six seasons, achieving a 54-45 record before being dismissed in 2023. The 49-year-old was a consultant with the Cleveland Browns this past year. Vrabel's contract with the Browns expired this week, granting him the opportunity to interview for coaching positions before the season concludes.

As a player with the New England Patriots, Vrabel won three Super Bowls. In 2021, he was named NFL Coach of the Year while coaching the Titans. Over six seasons with Tennessee, he led the team to three playoff appearances, including an AFC Championship run that ended against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

A no-nonsense coach, Vrabel has the experience and personality traits to help turn around a team like the Jets. New York has regularly underperformed amid a streak of playoff futility — the last time the Jets were in the playoffs was in 2010. That's what makes Vrabel such an interesting fit for New York.

Vrabel's Tennessee teams were known to play above their talent level. Considering how talented New York is, especially on defense, Vrabel could be a perfect fit.

Could Mike Vrabel turn things around for the Jets?

While with the Titans, Vrabel identified three keys to victory every week, emphasizing specific statistical targets depending on the opponent. Former Tennessee center Ben Jones, who played under Vrabel, said this approach led to the Titans winning “90 percent of the time.”

However, when offered a position with the Browns, Vrabel saw it as an opportunity to understand the analytical approach to football better. Combining his style with what he learned was a golden opportunity for growth that could be a game-changer for a team like the Jets.

Vrabel could clean up the defensive mistakes that hold the Jets back. He will help Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and New York's defense reach another level defensively. Most importantly, Vrabel would stabilize the Jets, which the team has noticeably lacked in recent years.

New York needs to nail their next head coach and general manager this offseason. This season has been a mess for the Jets. Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas were fired during the season. They have a 4-12 record entering their final game and have missed the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons. Vrabel could be the fix New York needs. However, it all depends on whether or not the Jets can convince him to coach the team.