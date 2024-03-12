There seems to be some confusion about where the Chicago Bears are building a new football stadium. The village of Arlington Heights, Illinois says the franchise is still talking to them about building a facility, despite the team's apparent plans to go forward in Chicago.
“The possibility that the Chicago Bears could find a different location has remained an option since day one and this project has never been considered a ‘done deal' in Arlington Heights,” the village said in a statement, per NBC Chicago. “The ultimate outcome of their current discussions with the City of Chicago is unknown.
What the Village knows is that the Arlington Park property provides the Chicago Bears with the unique potential to own and build a multi-use development on 326 acres, in a key location that is easily accessible by public transportation, and is centrally located for visitors and season ticket holders.”
The Bears confirmed on Monday that the team wants to keep playing literally in the city of Chicago; the franchise is working on a plan to build a new stadium near Soldier Field.
“The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region — boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue,” Bears CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized.”
Arlington Heights seems to be one of the many stakeholders interested in hearing those plans. The village says it is still very much in discussion with the Bears to have a footprint in the area. The team bought Arlington Park last year for nearly $200 million and began demolishing buildings on site shortly thereafter, per NBC Chicago. A dispute over property taxes seemed to slow things down in Arlington Heights.
Time will tell how this all plays out, but the plot seems to be thickening on where the Bears are about to go.