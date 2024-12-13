With a few extra days to prepare for their Monday Night Football meeting with the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears interim offensive coordinator Chris Beatty had promising news for fans, including an injury update on running back D'Andre Swift, per CHGO Bears on X.

“‘I think [D'Andre Swift] will be out there tomorrow,' Chris Beatty said when asked about D'Andre Swift's health status. Swift did not practice today due to a groin injury.”

With the Bears getting healthier by the week, Swift's status, however, remains uncertain.

Swift was a non-participant on Thursday and Friday. Now, with a game on Monday night, Swift has a little more time to rehab his groin injury.

In Week 14, Swift was held out of two practices with a quad injury. Though he didn't practice on the first two days of the week, Swift still saw the field against the San Francisco 49ers.

And with his first two days of practice missed in Week 15, his designation on Saturday looks to be the determining factor on whether Swift is good to go or not.

Bears get injury update on RB D'Andre Swift ahead of MNF vs. Vikings

With Roschon Johnson not participating in practice on Thursday or Friday due to a concussion sustained in Week 13, he could miss his second straight game. If Johnson remains out this week, Travis Homer would be the team's only active backup running back behind Swift.

Behind Homer is Ian Wheeler, who became a fan favorite following his screen time on this season's “Hard Knocks” featuring the Bears.

Wheeler would be a great addition to this running back room, especially if Swift is sidelined for Monday night's game. However, Wheeler was placed on IR four months ago following a torn ACL in the Bears' final preseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift still played in Week 14 after missing the first two days of practice, meaning he could do the same this week. Their extra day of rehab gives both Swift and the Bears a chance to get healthy since they don't play until Monday night.

While Swift saw an uptick in production from Weeks 4-8, he's begun balancing back out with three performances in a row with fewer than 50 rushing yards. That could be due to the lower-body injuries he's playing through. And as he continues battling a groin injury, the Bears hope to have their starting running back against the Vikings on Monday night.