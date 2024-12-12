ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again with another NFL betting prediction and pick for all the Week 15 action as we head to the NFC North for this rematch of divisional rivals. The Chicago Bears (4-9) will take on the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) following their close encounter from just a few weeks ago. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Vikings prediction and pick.

Bears-Vikings Last Game – Matchup History

The Bears and Vikings last met just three weeks ago in Week 13 as Minnesota defeated Chicago 30-27 in an overtime thriller from Soldier Field. The Bears were able to tie the game at 27-27 with a field goal at the end of regulation, but the Minnesota Vikings ultimately came up big in overtime and kicked their own field goal to seal the deal.

Overall Series: Minnesota Vikings lead the series 67-58-2

Here are the Bears-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Vikings Odds

Chicago Bears: +7 (-120)

Moneyline: +260

Minnesota Vikings: -7 (-102)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 44.5 (-108)

Under: 44.5 (-112)

How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Bears come into this game following a poor effort in a 13-38 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It marked their seventh-straight loss after a solid 4-2 start to the season. Last game, they had trouble mounting any offense as QB Caleb Williams hardly had any time to throw the ball. While the Bears are stacked with playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, Williams has had trouble with his protection all season and this offense hasn't gotten a chance to truly flourish.

Expand Tweet



The Bears defense ranks fourth league-wide in turnover differential, so they'll be hawking the ball against a Vikings' offense that likes to air it out. They allowed 330 passing yards to Minnesota in their first meeting, so this game will be focused on keying Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison while forcing the Vikings to run the ball. If they can hold them to a modest total through the air, they could have a chance to keep this one close if they force another shootout.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Vikings most recently stomped the Atlanta Falcons 42-21 for their sixth consecutive win. As the No. 2 seed in the NFC North and on the cusp of a playoff berth, this remaining schedule will prove to be crucial for their seeding in the Wild Card race. There were points during their last meeting with the Bears where Sam Darnold was able to effortlessly move the ball down the field. They're fully confident in their ability to carve this Bears' defense through the air and we should see a similar performance with their receiving corps healthy and ready to go.

Expand Tweet



The Minnesota Vikings are currently top-10 in the NFL in passing yards (3,097) but they're further down the list in terms of their rushing yards (1,471). Nevertheless, it's resulted in 26.1 PPG and they've been one of the tougher offenses to stop this season. Despite the Bears ability to turn the ball over, the Vikings should have another win on the horizon if they're able to take care of the ball and move down the field at home.

Final Bears-Vikings Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting rematch given how the first meeting between these teams went. While the Bears were able to step up and play tough defense at home, they'll have a much more difficult time keeping step with the Vikings on the road. Minnesota has also been on an offensive tear, scoring 95 total points over their last three games.

The Bears are also dealing with a number of injuries on the defensive front and Caleb Williams took some big hits in their last game at San Francisco. The protection around the pocket will be paramount in giving them a chance to air it out and keep themselves in this game.

Nevertheless, I think the Vikings are playing at too high of a level offensively at the moment and their defense has been coming up big with key turnovers late in games. While the Bears may keep this one close for a half, I expect the Vikings to eventually pull away in the third and fourth quarters for a convincing victory. The Vikings are 6-1 at home and 8-4 ATS on the season, so let's roll with Minnesota to cover the spread with our final prediction.

Final Bears-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings -7 (-102)