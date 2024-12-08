The Chicago Bears have not had the 2024 season that they hoped for in the offseason. Chicago is 4-8 heading into Week 14 after a disastrous Thanksgiving loss against the Lions that led to Matt Eberflus being fired. The Bears need to rally during the final weeks of the regular season to carry some positive momentum into the offseason.

Thankfully, Chicago got a pair of injury updates ahead of their Week 14 game against San Francisco.

Bears WR DJ Moore is expected to play against the 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moore is officially listed as questionable with a quad injury. Schefter also confirmed that Bears RB D'Andre Swift will play against the 49ers as well. Swift is also listed as questionable with a quad injury.

This is great news for a Bears team that desperately needs a win, if only for morale purposes. Moore and Swift are important pieces of Chicago's offense, so having them on the field is a big lift.

The 49ers have not been the fearsome team of recent memory, but they are still a tough out for any NFL team. It is big for the Bears to have Moore and Swift available.

Moore is having a down year after a career season in 2023. He has hauled in 62 receptions for 663 yards and five touchdowns through 12 games. However, he's started to look like his old self during the month of November.

Swift is the lead back in Chicago and is on pace to repeat his statistics from 2023 with Philadelphia. He has 179 carries for 704 rushing yards with five touchdowns this season. Swift has also contributed 313 yards as a receiver.

Keenan Allen drops optimistic take on Bears' outlook under interim HC

Bears fans can be forgiven for thinking that there's nothing left to cheer for in 2024. However, veteran WR Keenan Allen disagrees.

Allen dropped an optimistic take when asked if the Bears will look better under interim head coach Thomas Brown.

“Definitely got to wait and see,” Allen told reporters on Thursday per Marquee Bears. “But, yeah, I do.”

Brown initially took over as Chicago's interim offensive coordinator after the team fired Shane Waldron earlier this season. He did a good enough job with the offense that Chicago's leadership decided to make him the interim head coach.

Thomas Brown clearly has the support of the locker room, as evidenced by Allen's statement.

Brown has a chance to compete for Chicago's full-time head coaching job this offseason, especially if the team performs well down the stretch.