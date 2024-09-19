The Chicago Bears look to bounce back in their Week 3 matchup after taking a tough 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans. The Bears' offense struggled, including rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. Retired NFL QB Dan Orlovsky commented on the state of Chicago's passing game, which drew a reaction from Odunze's father.

Like many viewers of the Bears' first two games, Dan Orlovsky notices where Chicago is struggling. He outlined what needs to be corrected for Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and the rest of the offense in a social media post on Wednesday:

“The Bears and Caleb are gonna have to get comfortable giving Rome more ‘covered' opportunities. Rome isn’t getting open at this level right now—Caleb will have to get comfortable throwing him some 50/50 balls,” Orlovsky posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Orlovsky's comments did not sit right with some fans, or Rome Odunze's father James. Odunze posted a clip of his son getting open in the end zone during the Bears' Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The clip got over 5.5 million views. Many thought Odunze was taking a shot at Caleb Williams, but he clarified that the video was a response to Orlvosky's “nonsense statement:”

“For clarification, this tweet was just about Dan Orlovsky nonsense statement. It’s not about anything or anybody else. FULL STOP,” James Odunze wrote on X.

Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams may not have had their best showings through the season's first two weeks, but there is still plenty of time for them and the Bears to grow. When Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was discussing the play of Caleb Williams, he said Williams will likely find his rhythm during Week 3 or 4.

The Bears are traveling to Indianapolis on Sunday to take on the Colts. Perhaps Williams, Odunze, and the rest of the offense will put on noteworthy showings and help the team win.