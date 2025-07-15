The New England Patriots are currently gearing up for a 2025 season in which they hope they will be able to turn things around with second-year quarterback Drake Maye at the helm. The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel to be their franchise's next head coach earlier this offseason, ushering in what they hope will be a new era of New England football in the process.

Recently, Patriots team owner Robert Kraft spoke on just how frustrating it has been for him to watch the team's ineptitude over the past two years.

“Any Patriot fans that are out there, I can tell you I'm very excited about this upcoming season,” said Kraft, per the Adam Schefter podcast. “The last two years were the worst years of my 31 years of ownership. We have to change that. We have a new coach in Mike Vrabel who is really connected with the players. Who's doing great work. We have a young quarterback. A lot of great free agent veterans who came in, a great draft class. We're going to have fun this year I promise.”

Can the Patriots turn things around?

The last time the Patriots hosted a playoff game at Gillette Stadium, it was coincidentally then-Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel who sent them home. That occurred in the 2019 season, the last game of Tom Brady's Patriots career, and New England has made the playoffs only once since then, losing to the Buffalo Bills on the road in 2021.

Drake Maye showed some flashes this past season of being worthy of the number three overall selection where he was drafted, and the Patriots got him some help both on the offensive line and in the receiver room this offseason, most notably signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to help bolster their depth in that department.

While Patriots fans likely won't be expecting another dynasty to form anytime soon, it's good to see that the team has a clear vision for the future and a coach in Vrabel who has proven capable of helping restructure a team's identity.

The Patriots' season is slated to get underway in September.