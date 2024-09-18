The Houston Texans engaged the Chicago Bears in an intense Week 2 matchup on Sunday. Houston had the advantage late in the fourth, but the Bears got an opportunity to push for the game within the last minutes. In the end, CJ Stroud and company bested Caleb Williams' Chicago squad 19-13. Stroud made viral postgame comments to Williams, and he clarified the energy of the moment a few days after the matchup.

In a brief moment when the two quarterbacks came together, Stroud told Williams to learn from the mistakes he made, that was going to be “a hell of a player” in the league, and that he was picked No. 1 for a reason. Williams listened to Stroud's message, but his body language was not very receptive. Thus, some felt as though Stroud was trying to “little bro” Williams or let him know that they were not on the same level. However, Stroud emphasized he has respect for Williams.

Stroud explains the Texans-Bears postgame moment

“[I wasn't trying to] lil bro him or anything. He knows that too. I have a ton of respect for him. I told him I have a ton of respect for him. I had guys coming up to me after games last year, and that meant the world to me that those guys even thought about giving me advice. So I just try to give back to what the game has given to me. So I wish him the best, man. I want him to do amazing in this league,” Stroud said in a press conference, via Aaron Wilson of KCPR 2.

Stroud believes Williams will gain his rhythm, just as the Texans QB did during the middle of his rookie season.

“I think he'll do [amazing] once he gets his groove… I didn't get my rhythm until like Week 3 or Week 4. So I can see his game picking up from here,” Stroud added.

As for Williams' body language during the interaction, Stroud explained that the Bears rookie was likely just upset that his team lost.

It seems things are good between the two talented QBs. Both have the chance to achieve great things with their teams.

The Bears will travel to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 in an attempt to get back above .500. Meanwhile, the undefeated Texans will take on a tough Minnesota Viking squad. It will be interesting to see how CJ Stroud and Caleb Williams perform as they continue their ascents during the 2024 season.