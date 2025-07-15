The Minnesota Twins are holding firm with the MLB trade deadline nearing , especially when it comes to trade rumors surrounding Joe Ryan. Teams across the league are scrambling for pitching. However, despite widespread speculation, sources confirm the Twins have not entertained any trade discussions involving All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan.

Sitting just below .500 at 47-49, the Twins aren’t exactly in buy-now mode. But they’re also not ready to sell. And certainly not their most valuable arm. Rival executives have floated Joe Ryan’s name for weeks, hoping Minnesota might make him available. But the Twins aren’t biting. Sources say the Minnesota Twins have not had any conversations with other teams about right-hander Joe Ryan.

It’s easy to see why teams are interested. Joe Ryan, 29, is in the middle of a career-best campaign, posting a 2.72 ERA and racking up 121 strikeouts across 18 starts. He’s under team control through 2027, making him both a frontline starter and a cost-controlled asset, exactly the kind of pitcher every contender wants, and few can land.

The Braves have already shut the door on a Chris Sale trade. Now Minnesota appears to be doing the same with Ryan.

The Twins’ approach to the deadline may still shift. They’ve fielded calls on bullpen arms, and clubs like the Phillies are reportedly eyeing Minnesota relievers. But Ryan? That’s another story.

With the AL Central still within reach and a rotation thin behind Ryan, trading their top starter never made much sense. Even amid a middling season, Minnesota seems more likely to retool than rebuild.

Unless something drastic changes in the standings, expect Joe Ryan to finish the season right where he started, in a Twins uniform.

The MLB trade deadline is less than three weeks away. Minnesota’s message is clear, their ace is off the table amid ongoing Joe Ryan trade rumors.

Now an All-Star and in the middle of a career year, Ryan isn’t just staying, he’s leading. If the Twins make a second-half push, it’ll be with Joe Ryan front and center.