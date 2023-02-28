The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. General manager Ryan Poles has a lot of possibilities and must decide if Justin Fields is the quarterback that the team wants to build around.

The possibility of trading the picks seems like an indicator that Poles is fully behind Fields as the future quarterback. However, he said that the team will do its “due diligence” on the crop of quarterback prospects, according to Chris Emma of 670 The Score. The team is remaining in communication with Fields throughout the process.

The headliner quarterback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. Fields is coming off of an interesting second season for the Bears. He emerged as the best rushing quarterback in the NFL and improved as a passer. Still, his passing abilities are not what many expected out of him and although he doesn’t have the best-supporting cast, his one-dimensional play has limited the team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Poles also kept open the possibility of trading the pick ahead of free agency, saying to reporters that “there are some scenarios in which trading the No. 1 pick before free agency makes sense. One of those scenarios is a potential trade that involves adding players in such a trade,” according to Adam Hoge of CHGO Sports.

The Bears have a lot of holes on the roster to patch up. The decisions they make over the coming months will make or break this iteration of the team.