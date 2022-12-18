By Jason Patt · 1 min read

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made more history by joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick in the record books as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing thanks to a short run in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fields got injured right afterward, and he wound up going to the locker room. The good news is Fields was able to return to the game and quickly threw a touchdown pass to Byron Pringle.

Fields entered Week 15 with 905 rushing yards and has 95 yards on 15 carries against Philadelphia. He had an electric 39-yard run in the first half to set up a David Montgomery touchdown.

From Bears Communications: “With the one-yard rush, Fields becomes the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000+ yards in a single season, joining Lamar Jackson and Mike Vick. Jackson has done so twice with 1,206 yards in 2019 and 1,005 in 2020. Vick accomplished the feat in 2006 with 1,039 yards.”

Here’s the play on which Justin Fields got injured:

Justin Fields shaken up after taking this hit and is headed to the locker room 👀pic.twitter.com/w4RPupj20Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 18, 2022

Justin Fields was down for a bit and was attended to on the sideline before heading to the locker room. Luckily the injury wasn’t anything serious, allowing him to return to the game to keep the Bears in the game.