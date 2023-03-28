Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With David Montgomery now out of the picture, the Chicago Bears are prepared to have a much different backfield in 2023. General manager Ryan Poles has a plan for the Bears new running backs, but it isn’t so fantasy football friendly.

While Montgomery signed with the Lions, Chicago brought in both D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer. They already had Khalil Herbert on the roster. Rather than focus on just one runner, Poles were prefer if the Bears had a versatile running back room, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“I think it’s healthy to have a two-back system, guys that can rotate in and out, different styles like we’ve had before where one would kind of be more physical, downhill guy and then the other can pop long runs and be explosive, Poles said. “We’ll continue to do that and hopefully have success there.”

Foreman will likely operate as the Bears’ physical runner. He is coming off of a career year with the Carolina Panthers. Foreman rushed for a career-high 914 yards and scored a career-high five touchdowns. Herbert will be Chicago’s more explosive back. While he played just 13 games this past season, Herbert had an impressive 5.7 yards per carry.

With both RBs in place and Homer as a chance-of-pace guy, Ryan Poles has the RB room he hopes for. However, it is now a disaster for fantasy football players. Chicago is essentially rolling with a running back by committee. No one player will monopolize the touches over the other. It’ll make it harder to predict which running back will get the most touches.

Both Foreman and Khalil Herbert will be viable, but they’ll ultimately cannibalize each other’s production. That’ll be a boon for the Bears’ offense and a big downgrade for both of their fantasy football prospects.