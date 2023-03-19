During his stints with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, D’Onta Foreman established a reputation as one of the NFL’s most dependable back-up running backs, capably filling in for injured superstars Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey. But after signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Chicago Bears during amid the flurry of NFL Free Agency moves, Foreman has the chance to step up and stake his claim to a big role as a featured player rather than an insurance policy. Even if the Bears have a loaded backfield with Khalil Herbert (5.7 yards per carry last year) and quarterback Justin Fields (1,143 rushing yards, second-most ever by a quarterback), the departure of last year’s starter David Montgomery leaves approximately 200 carries up for grabs.

“I came here to try to be the guy,” D’Onta Foreman told NFL.com. “If I didn’t come here with that mentality, I would be doing myself a disservice. I think I would be doing the team a disservice. All due respect, humble confidence, I’m not trying to make it seem like anything other than exactly what it is. That’s just me being confident in myself and feeling like I could come in and be the guy. And also be a guy that people count on, and I can help us win. I didn’t come here to take a back seat to anybody.”

With the Panthers last year, Foreman became their bell-cow back after McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline. Accordingly, he put together the best year of his career heading into NFL free agency, setting personal highs in carries (203), yards (914), yards per carry (4.5), touchdowns (5).