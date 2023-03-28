Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Chicago Bears shook up the league when they traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. General manager Ryan Poles detailed the Bears’ decision and all the moving parts that went into Chicago’s grand NFL Draft trade.

Poles said that Chicago received four “good offers,” for the No. 1 overall pick, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Multiple other teams expressed casual interest before dropping out of the race. In trade talks, Poles didn’t want to use an offer as a form of ammunition. Poles wanted the best possible return for the No. 1 overall pick. But he didn’t want to have to resort to cheap tactics to do so.

“I’ve had that happen to me in negotiating settings with agents. So I really don’t do that. Specifically shop deals around. I just don’t like that,” Poles said. “But if I have something better, I have something better and we can keep talking.

Ultimately, the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 overall pick this year, Carolina’s first-round pick next year, two second-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. Chicago landed an immediate difference maker in Moore and added valuable draft capital.

With the Bears dealing the No. 1 pick, Chicago committed to Justin Fields as their quarterback. They’ll now use their return to build around him. Carolina wasn’t the only trade suitor for the Bears. However, the Panthers were the team to offer Ryan Poles the best deal.

As the Bears continue their rebuild, Poles will look to wheel and deal his way to a playoff contending roster. But as the Bears improve, Poles is ensuring Chicago is doing it the right way.