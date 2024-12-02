The Chicago Bears (4-8) have not won a playoff game since 2011, and no quarterback in franchise history has ever thrown for 4,000 passing yards in a season. This organization's issues have been on display well before Matt Eberflus was hired to be its 18th head coach in 2022, and unless an undeniable culture change is initiated, they will continue even after his firing.

Bears brass still consider their general manager to be a vitally important component of that elusive revitalization. Team president Kevin Warren claims that Ryan Poles will retain his GM duties and head up the search for a new HC, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Poles constructed a promising roster replete with both offensive and defensive talent while also completing a signature trade with the Carolina Panthers, but he is not free from scrutiny. The offensive line continues to be a concern, as Caleb Williams finds himself under duress far more often than any rookie quarterback should (sacked a league-high 49 times this season). Protecting the man tapped to be the face of the franchise is of paramount importance, and Poles has come up short in that area.

Additionally, he trusted Eberflus to lead the Bears to the next stage of their development. A 14-32 coaching record suggests that he exercised poor judgment. The former offensive lineman's long-term future in Chicago rests on his ability to learn from his mistakes this offseason.

Bears will enter do-or-die mode, once again

Candidates for the head coach vacancy are already emerging, with Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury gaining traction. Ryan Poles has a tough choice ahead of himself, and it is one he cannot afford to take lightly. Every credible target needs to be properly identified and evaluated. Regret will likely not be an option this time around.

Kevin Warren might be standing behind the young executive right now, but he and ownership will place another person in that spot if the long-awaited change does not soon become a reality.