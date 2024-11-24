Simone Biles has seen husband Jonathan Owens endure more gut-wrenching blows with the Chicago Bears (4-6) during the 2024-25 campaign than he did with the Green Bay Packers last season, so she is bound to erupt when he makes a big play for his embattled squad.

The Minnesota Vikings (8-2) marched right down the field on their first offensive possession of the afternoon, as Aaron Jones racked up more than 50 yards to lead them to the Bears' one-yard line. Momentum can change in an instant in this league, however. Owens thwarted a Jones touchdown by poking the ball loose and promptly recovering it. Biles joined all of Soldier Field in celebrating the safety's clutch play, via a fan, but she was of course a bit more exuberant than the average fan.

Bears desperate to move in the right direction

Considering the devastating moments the Bears have recently suffered through, Owens' touchdown-saving forced fumble and recovery should be thoroughly cherished. He now has five combined tackles on the year as well. Chicago's dwindling playoff chances probably hinge on Sunday's NFC North collision with the Vikings.

The audacious Caleb Williams is showing growth since the team switched offensive coordinators, already posting more than 120 passing yards in the first half of the game. No matter how the Bears finish in the standings, it is crucial that the man they tapped to lead the franchise back into prominence takes a big step forward. He appears to be doing just that against Minnesota.

If this team can find a way to weed out the late-game follies and lapses in focus, Simone Biles will continue to command attention from the television networks. As she cheers on Jonathan Owens and the rest of the Bears from her luxury suite, head coach Matt Eberflus is under immense pressure to devise a successful and heartbreak-proof game plan from the sidelines.

Scratch that, the Vikings just blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt by Cairo Santos. Fans better prepare to absorb another dagger or two just in case. The Bears trail 14-7 in the second quarter at time of print.