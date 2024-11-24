Going back to his days as a Heisman quarterback at USC, Caleb Williams has always been known for his unique choice of attire. The reigning No. 1 overall pick was back at it again in Week 12 as he entered Soldier Field for the Chicago Bears' matchup with the Minnesota Vikings donning a ‘Canadian tuxedo.'

Fans quickly took note of the prized rookie entering the stadium wearing an all-denim outfit with jeans and a jacket. He completed the look with brown dress shoes and a set of Beats headphones with his two bags.

“Denim on denim that man is feeling DANGEROUS,” one fan commented.

“It's about to get interesting,” another fan noted. “He's got his Brokeback Mountain fit on.”

While some fans were high on Williams' look, several other fans were not as impressed. Williams has been criticized for his attire before, and Sunday was no exception.

“Who be dressing dis n**** [disappointed emoji].”

Clothing aside, the 23-year-old appeared to look confident as he strolled into the building despite the Bears' four-game losing streak. Things will not get any easier for Chicago against the 8-2 Vikings in Week 12, but Williams is no stranger to pulling off near-miracles on the field.

Bears look to end drought in Week 12

Coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears have not won a game since Week 6. Nearly the entire team is struggling as the regular season enters its closing weeks, though Williams looked better in Week 11; his first game with new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

With Brown calling the plays, Williams threw for 231 yards, his most since torching the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. However, he failed to throw a touchdown pass, a disappointing stat that has become a recent trend. Williams has not thrown a touchdown during the Bears' current losing streak and has just nine total scores on the year.

Statistically, the Vikings' defense appears softer on paper, allowing the seventh-most passing yards through 11 weeks. However, defensive coordinator Brian Flores is known for his complex scheming, a factor that could negatively affect a struggling rookie like Williams.

The Vikings enter the game having won their last three games to remain in second place of the NFC North. After beginning the season at 5-0, Minnesota stumbled coming out of their bye week with two straight losses before embarking on another win streak. The Vikings are just 1-1 in the NFC North, with a win over the Packers but a loss to the Detroit Lions.