Published December 2, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

We’ve all had a nightmare UberEats experience at some point in our lives. All you wanted was a nice, relaxing day where you don’t have to leave your home to eat outside. Instead, what you got was a miserable experience and money that went down a drain. This is exactly what Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields experienced during his off-day.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Justin Fields sent a strongly-worded Tweet to UberEats after a missed delivery. The Bears QB lamented the fact that he would not be able to eat the food that he was apparently craving for. We’re not sure why he deleted the tweet, but we lament his loss as well.

Justin Fields just wants his UberEats order, man 💀 pic.twitter.com/XPLq8vxNah — Gerard (@nobleGAAS) December 2, 2022

I mean, come on UberEats, how can you mess up the order of THE Justin Fields?

Thankfully for the Bears, this UberEats L is probably Fields’ first L in a long time. Despite the losses to good football teams, the QB has been looking a lot better as of late. Chicago has catered to Justin Fields’ strengths (mobility and running the ball) while still giving him opportunities to pass. As a result, we’re seeing a much more complete version of Fields than the one we saw in his rookie year.

It might take a bit of time for Justin Fields and the Bears to score some meaningful wins on the gridiron. However, their future at QB is at least looking a lot brighter than it used to. Perhaps one day, UberEats drivers will recognize Fields’ home just by the name.