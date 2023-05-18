The Chicago Bears bolstered their depth at the running back position during the 2023 NFL Draft, as they selected former Texas standout Roschon Johnson with the No. 115 overall pick.

It seems that it was always meant to be with Johnson and the Bears.

On Wednesday, the Longhorn Network’s official Twitter account shared a photo of Johnson donning a Bears crewneck sweatshirt while sitting in one of his classes at Texas last year.

what a difference a year makes @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/sFSJr6v0uY — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) May 17, 2023

The Bears’ call to haul in Johnson during last month’s NFL Draft sure surprised many around the league. In the big picture, Chicago did not enter this year’s NFL Draft in dire need of reinforcements at the running back position, especially after it signed D’Onta Foreman to a one-year deal in March.

Moreover, Johnson noted after the Bears selected him in the fourth round that he did not have “much contact” with the team ahead of the draft. He scheduled top-30 visits with multiple teams, but he did not have such a meeting with Chicago.

Nonetheless, the Bears aimed to bolster their depth at this position and believed that Johnson would be just the right fit for the team for several reasons.

“Doing our research prior to the draft, he fit the culture that we have here and that hasn’t changed in the two days he’s been here,” running backs coach David Walker said earlier this month. “He’s a smart, conscientious kid. He works hard, and he’s going to be the best version of himself every day. Can’t ask for much more than that.”

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower touched base with Johnson during the team’s rookie minicamp schedule, and he had quite a strong first impression of the former Texas running back.

“He is a phenomenal human being first and foremost,” Hightower said earlier this month. “Just in terms of his attention to detail, we had pop quizzes [Saturday morning]. He stood up in the room and got all of his answers 100 percent correct. So it shows me from a football standpoint that he’s dialed in.”

Johnson sure is looking ahead to Chicago’s upcoming OTAs. Day 1 of the Bears’ OTAs schedule is set for May 22.