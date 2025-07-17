Damian Lillard wanted a legitimate shot at contending for an NBA championship before the final buzzer sounded on his playing days, but no one questioned his love for Rip City. Now, after a devastating end to what was a mixed two-year tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks, the future Hall of Fame point guard is prioritizing his family and the shared bonds he built with the Portland Trail Blazers community in the first 11 seasons of his career.

Instead of waiting for a title contender to give him an offer, Lillard signed a three-year, $42 million contract to return to his first NBA home. He has a full no-trade clause, which positions him to potentially retire with the Blazers. The Larry O'Brien Trophy is unlikely to wind up in his grasp in such a scenario, but many would argue that this just feels right.

“I don’t care what anyone says… as a Trail Blazers fan, Damian Lillard going home to Portland is the best news you could have given me in the off season,” writer and photographer Dia Miller posted on X. “Damian Lillard is the best free agent signing in Trail Blazers history,” 1080 The Fan's Danny Marang proclaimed. “As an incurable basketball romantic … LOVE seeing that Dame Lillard is going back to the Blazers,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein said.

“Never quit on Portland,” ESPN associate producer Sam Block remarked. “Never gave up on Portland. Never wanted to leave Portland. The most loyal superstar of all-time. And now Dame is coming back home. Damian Lillard. Blazers Legend.”

What will Damian Lillard bring to Blazers this time around?

Lillard initially requested a trade in the summer of 2023, eyeing the Miami Heat as an ideal landing spot, but he expressed his desire to stay in Portland after talks between the two teams fizzled. Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin felt it was too late to turn back and instead dealt the franchise's all-time leading scorer to the Bucks.

The 2018 All-NBA First-Team selection and four-time All-NBA Second-Teamer underwent an adjustment period, struggling to maintain the same offensive potency alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and company. Lillard eventually found his stride in Milwaukee, however. He averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game last season while shooting 37.6 percent from 3-point range.

His campaign was cut short, though, due to a blood clot in his calf. The 35-year-old missed the final month of the regular season but returned during the playoffs, before rupturing his Achilles in the first round. Although will miss most of the 2025-26 slate, his presence in the Moda Center will still be powerful. And when the day comes, Damian Lillard will suit up for the Blazers once again.

The nine-time All-Star should understand the situation. This is an up-and-coming squad still braving what is ideally the tail-end of a rebuild. Portland is hoping Lillard can help push the team a little closer to its ultimate goal: a genuine breakthrough and sustained success. A young core consisting of Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan and rookie Yang Hansen would be wise to use this man as a resource in their continued development.

However, beyond the positive effect that Lillard can have on the franchise in the long run, and on the morale of the locker room/fan base, the Blazers are counting on him to help them compete in the near future. Jerami Grant is still in town and Jrue Holiday recently arrived. The two-time NBA champ was one of the main pieces traded for Lillard in 2023, making this reunion even more interesting.

Lillard is where he wants to be

Cronin shipped out Portland's adopted son, gradually assembled promising talent in his absence and now reunites with him two years later. Many are praising the GM and Lillard following the big news. Others see things a little differently, though.

“So, trade {Anfernee} Simons for Holiday, 35, bring back Lillard, 35, whom ya alienated by drafting Scoot. Now alienate Scoot by bringing Lillard back. Makes sense. Championships around the corner,” The Oregonian's Aaron J. Fentress posted. “This loyalty gimmick {is} unserious man,” @SznPltts opined. ‘Yeah it’s cool but like now {we're} never seeing Damian Lillard win a ring.”

There is no telling how the next few years will work out for either Lillard or the Trail Blazers. Both parties have steep challenges ahead. But fans will feel a lot more comfortable watching them take on these obstacles together. A joyous homecoming has commenced.