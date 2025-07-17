As the Chicago Bears head into the 2025 NFL season with a new-look coaching staff, one key player is poised to reach another level: cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Recently ranked No. 8 in ESPN’s annual cornerback rankings, voted on by over 70 NFL coaches, execs, and scouts, Johnson continues to establish himself as one of the league’s most reliable defenders. But under new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, his ceiling might be even higher.

The ESPN rankings aren’t just popularity contests. They’re built from film study, advanced metrics, and insider insight. Johnson earned votes as high as No. 4. However, Johnson's 2024 season saw his ball production slightly dip. He still managed to hold opposing quarterbacks to just 32 receptions on 53 targets for 448 yards and two touchdowns. That's a testament to his discipline and awareness in coverage.

While his interception total didn’t spike last season, Johnson was more active near the line of scrimmage. He logged a career-high seven tackles for loss. NFL evaluators highlighted his “really good zone awareness” and “versatile skill set,” qualities that have helped him thrive even in an inconsistent defensive environment.

Dennis Allen could unlock Jaylon Johnson and the Bears on defense

Now, with Allen taking over the Bears’ defense, Johnson could be unleashed in new ways. Under former coach Matt Eberflus, Chicago’s scheme leaned heavily on Cover 2 principles. Allen, however, is known for more aggressive, man-coverage concepts. That's exactly the kind of system that could showcase Johnson’s physicality and footwork.

“I think it will be good for him,” one NFL coordinator told ESPN. “He's got good feet, gets handsy at times, but he has enough awareness at this point in his career that he can make a new scheme work.”

Johnson’s top-10 status is no longer a surprise. But if Allen’s defensive shift plays out as expected, the 26-year-old could soon find himself climbing even higher, anchoring a Bears defense looking to make noise in 2025.