Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Coming off of a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears are looking for massive improvements in 2023. Entering year two of the Matt Eberflus era, the Bears spent all offseason making major changes to their roster.

Offensively, the team took right tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After earning the No. 1 overall pick, they traded down with the Carolina Panthers for a package that included wide receiver D.J. Moore. Alongside free agent guard Nate Davis, quarterback Justin Fields should have a much more consistent offense.

However, defense was Chicago’s main problem last season. The Bears ranked 29th in total defense, allowing 375.9 yards per game. To remedy the problem, Chicago made a couple strong defensive additions in linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds.

It’s hard to imagine the Bears going from 3-14 to playoff contenders. However, their additions should make Chicago a much scarier opponent this upcoming season. With their path now revealed, how will the Bears fare in each game on the 2023 schedule?

Week 1 – vs. Green Bay Packers

The Bears start their season with their arch rival Green Bay Packers. However, with Aaron Rodgers gone, Chicago will be facing a much different Green Bay team.

Jordan Love will now be under center. As he gets acclimated to his new role, the Bears should land the first punch at home. Prediction: Win

Week 2 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is another squad going through quarterback issues. After Tom Brady retired, the Buccaneers have turned to Baker Mayfield at QB.

While it may be an away game, the Bears will win for the same reasons as Week 1. They enter the contest with more roster cohesion than their opponent. Prediction: Win

Week 3 – at Kansas City Chiefs

Chicago starts their season with a nice two-game win streak. However, in Week 3, reality will start to set in for the Bears.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. With Patrick Mahomes under center, they don’t lose games often. Prediction: Loss

Week 4 – vs. Denver Broncos

While Russell Wilson is still under center, a lot has changed in Denver. Head coach Sean Payton will look to turn the Broncos back into contenders.

For all their struggles, Denver still had the seventh-best defense in the NFL, allowing 320 yards per game. That defensive pressure will be too much for the Bears to overcome. Prediction: Loss

Week 5 – at Washington Commanders

Speaking of defense, the Commanders had the third best unit in the NFL last season, allowing 304.6 yards per game. Even with awful quarterback play, Washington still finished 8-8.

Sam Howell is an unproven commodity for the Commanders. But that defense sure is legit. Prediction: Loss

Week 6 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

In Week 6, the Bears get their first shot at the defending NFC North champions. Coming off of a brutal playoff loss, the Vikings will be looking to prove themselves in 2023.

The Bears haven’t beaten the Vikings since 2020. Even in Soldier Field, that won’t change in Week 6. Prediction: Loss

Week 7 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

After a four games losing streak, the Bears welcome the Raiders to Chicago. Las Vegas is entering a new era with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. While he’ll be acclimated by Week 7, the Bears’ pass defense was one of their few strengths last season, ranking 17th by allowing 218.6 yards per game.

Josh Jacobs should be in for a big game. However, Chicago should be able to control the passing game and take advantage of the Raiders’ porous defense. Prediction: Win

Week 8 – at Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers mark the final team Chicago plays from the AFC West this season. Outside of the Raiders, it’ll be a tough stretch for the Bears.

Los Angeles had the ninth-best offense in the NFL last season, averaging 359.3 YPG. Justin Herbert and company will be too much for the Bears. Prediction: Loss

Week 9 – at New Orleans Saints

Offensively, New Orleans made a massive upgrade with quarterback Derek Carr. Defensively, they were already one of the best this past season – ranking fifth in the NFL by allowing 314.8 YPG.

By Week 9, Carr will be fully integrated into New Orleans’ offense. With an already stout defense, the Saints defense their home field. Prediction: Loss

Week 10 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 10 gives the Bears an opportunity to face Bryce Young. Chicago could’ve drafted Young but decided to stick with Justin Fields. Fields now has an opportunity to go to Carolina and prove Chicago right.

Which he will. Young might be a flashy QB, but Carolina’s defense ranked 22nd in the NFL last year, allowing 350.2 yards per game. The Panthers weren’t a QB away from contention. Chicago will take advantage of Carolina’s inconsistency. Prediction: Win

Week 11 – at Detroit Lions

The Lions were one of the surprise teams in the NFL last season. While their defense truly struggled, their offense became a juggernaut, ranking fourth by averaging 380 YPG. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will only bring more firepower.

Detroit was one win away from the postseason in 2022. The Bears won’t get in their way in 2023. Prediction: Loss

Week 12 – at Vikings

Defeating the Vikings at home will be hard in itself. Facing them on the road will be a nightmare for Chicago.

Minnesota is looking to defend their NFC North crown. The Bears will put up a stronger fight than last season, but the Vikings will still prevail. Prediction: Loss

Week 13 – Bye

Week 14 – vs. Lions

The aforementioned Lions’ defense ranked last in the NFL in 2022, allowing 392.4 yards per game. Playing at Soldier Field, Chicago might be better equipped to take advantage of that flaw.

However, if Detroit is in the playoff hunt, these late season games will be crucial. They can’t afford to lose to the Bears at home. Prediction: Loss

Week 15 – at Cleveland Browns

The Browns struggled in 2022, finishing the year with a disappointing 7-10 record. However, with a full year of Deshaun Watson, Cleveland should be pushing for a Wild Card spot.

Their defense finished 14th in the league last season, allowing 331.2. With improvements on that side of the ball plus Watson being more involved in the offense, the Browns will take this one. Prediction: Loss

Week 16 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals’ franchise in all sorts of turmoil. They have a new coach and a new general manager. Kyler Murray is hurt and DeAndre Hopkins might be traded.

By Week 16, Arizona will have answers on Murray’s health and Hopkins’ status. But even if Murray does return, Chicago will be able to handle the Cardinals. Prediction: Win

Week 17 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Bears might be out of playoff contention by now. However, as a rebuilding team, back-to-back wins at Soldier Field should be well for their development.

Atlanta is rolling with Desmond Ridder at quarterback this season. He should develop throughout 2023. However, Fields’ prodigious athleticism will put Chicago over the top. Prediction: Win

Week 18 – at Packers

There are two outcomes for Jordan Love by Week 18. Either he performed terribly and Green Bay is ready to move on. Or, he has proven he is the rightful heir to Aaron Rodgers.

With the Packers so willing to move on from Rodgers, they must believe in Love. Playing at Lambeau Field, the Bears end their season with a loss but get a taste of what to truly expect from the Packers for years to come. Prediction: Loss

Final Record: 6-11