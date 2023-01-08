By Dan Fappiano · 4 min read

The Chicago Bears have earned the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will be the first time the Bears have had the top overall selection since 1947.

Chicago ended their season with a 29-13 loss to the Vikings and an overall record of 3-14. While they earned wins over the 49ers, Texans and Patriots, Matt Eberflus’ first year with the Bears didn’t go as well as fans had hoped. Their three wins were Chicago’s lowest total dating back to the 2016 season. Since 2010, the Bears have won at least five games every year except 2016 and 2022.

Chicago seems to have their quarterback in place with Justin Fields. The sophomore QB broke numerous rushing records as he finished the year with 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. However, there are still some key areas offensively the Bears could look to improve in.

While they traded a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Chase Claypool, Chicago might look to improve their wide receiver room. Their leading WR this season was Darnell Mooney, who ended the year with 493 yards receiving. Overall, they had just two receivers that eclipsed 300 receiving yards. The 2023 NFL Draft is filled with WR talent such as TCU’s Quentin Johnson, USC’s Jordan Addison and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Ngaba.

However, while WR is a clear need, they are usually never taken with the first overall pick. In fact, a wide receiver has been selected first overall just four times in NFL Draft history with the most recent being Keyshawn Johnson to the New York Jets in 1996.

If the Bears still want to go offense, they could look towards their offensive line. On the season, Chicago allowed 58 total sacks, tied for second most in the league. While Fields missed two games this season, he was still sacked 55 times. That alone is more than 27 other NFL franchises total.

Like wide receiver, the 2023 NFL Draft is filled with talented players such as Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson. The Bears have clear holes to fill on their offense, namely at WR and OL. If they decide to go offense, landing the first overall pick allows Chicago to either choose their favorite player on the board or potentially trading down, adding more draft capital in the process.

The Bears also have major holes to fill defensively. Chicago was one of the better teams in terms of passing defense, allowing 221.3 YPG. However, they struggled immensely on the ground, allowing 158.5 rushing yards per game. They ended the year allowing 376 total yards per game.

Chicago also struggled at getting to the quarterback. They ranked dead last in the NFL, making just 20 sacks this season. With the top overall pick, the Bears could look to add a strong piece to their defensive line and a player to build around moving forward. Head coach Matt Eberflus does come with a defensive background after previously serving as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator.

If the Bears do decide to go defense, Alabama’s Will Anderson is currently regarded as the best defensive player in the class. The outside linebacker finished the 2022 season with 10 sacks. He had 34.5 total sacks in three years with the Crimson Tide.

It has been a long time since the Bears held the top overall pick. Back in 1947, Chicago selected running back Bob Fenimore out of Oklahoma A&M. He played just 10 games with the Bears, rushing 53 times for 189 yards and a touchdown.

While it’s a new position for Chicago, the Bears must land a difference-maker with the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They made the playoffs in 2020, but they lost in the first round. Over the past two seasons, the Bears hold an overall record of just 9-25.

Eberflus’ first year in Chicago didn’t go as planned. However, the Bears seem to have found their QB in Fields. Now holding the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Chicago must add an immediate play-maker as the Bears look to bring their franchise back to the postseason.