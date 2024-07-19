The Chicago Bears have been also-rans in the NFC North since the 2011 season. They have made the playoffs just twice in the ensuing 12 seasons, losing in the Wild Card round on both occasions. But the Bears enter the 2024 season with hope and renewed optimism.

The Bears closed 2023 by winning four of their final six games and they went into the offseason with a plan. They had the No. 1 pick overall in the NFL Draft and they also had another first-round selection and an action plan in free agency.

The Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the top pick, added veteran pass catcher Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency and also picked Washington wideout Rome Odunze. The Bears had upgraded their defense a year ago by acquiring defensive end Montez Sweat and signed safety Kevin Byard in the offseason.

Chicago appears poised to climb the NFC North standings. But there is a ton of pressure on a number of individuals.

Top competition puts significant pressure on Bears

While everything is lined up for the Bears to have a much-improved team in 2024, the quality of the competition could have a negative impact. The Detroit Lions won the NFC North a year ago and they have aspirations to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year. They look like the best or second-best team in the conference as training camp gets underway.

The Green Bay Packers played surged at the end of the 2023 season and they have more confidence than they did a year ago. Jordan Love led his team to a playoff spot last year, and the quarterback excelled in the postseason. The Packers could push the Lions all season and also prevent the Bears from rising up.

The Minnesota Vikings are a team in transition after losing Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter, and they look like a last-place team in the division. They have talent at a number of positions including All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson, but they have too many question marks.

Chicago's key foursome must deliver

The Bears are depending on Williams, Allen, Sweat and Byard to help the team reach the playoffs.

Allen is a brilliant receiver who has established himself as a player who can deliver game-changing plays. Since he will be teamed with D.J. Moore, tight end Cole Kmet and Odunze, he doesn't have to do it by himself. But he must come through with big plays.

Sweat's presence immediately improved Chicago's pass rush last year. After he arrived in a trade with Washington, the Bears upgraded pass rush delivered 20 sacks in 9 games, and Sweat provided 6 of those QB traps. He should be a double-digit sack guy this season. Byard is a former Pro Bowler, and he has the experience to steady the secondary when the game is on the line.

While all of them face pressure, nobody faces more than Williams. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has full confidence in Williams.

Rookie QB must deliver without delay

The Bears may be the league's oldest franchise, but no team has had a more difficult time developing quarterbacks. Long-time observers know that Sid Luckman's name is still found in the Bears record book for his passing exploits, and his career ended in 1950.

Justin Fields was a first-round draft choice and a brilliant athlete, but his decision making was inadequate and his passing lacked consistency. He is trying to resurrect his career in Pittsburgh.

Previous quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky, Jay Cutler, Kyle Orton and Rex Grossman all came up short. The Bears are hoping that Williams is the real deal. He signed a four-year, $39 million contract prior to the start of training camp that includes a $25 million signing bonus.

The Bears have anointed him as QB1, and there is not supposed to be an adjustment period. They expect him to perform at the same level that C.J. Stroud did last year for the Houston Texans. Stroud won the rookie of the year award and he threw for 4,108 yards with a 23-5 touchdown to interception ratio.

That's a tall order. Williams proved himself as a brilliant college quarterback at USC, but none of the Bears opponents are about to genuflect to him. They will come after him with both barrels and attempt to throw the rookie off of his game.

He is going to have to show he is not intimidated and ready to deliver on an every-week basis. He will face as much pressure as any rookie in recent memory.

Bears offensive coordinator has confidence

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is convinced that Williams has the right characteristics to succeed from the start.

“His competitive nature, his willingness to learn, his desire to know the ‘why’ on everything that is happening so that he’s not just out there robotic, trying to just run a play,” Waldron said. “He’s out there really learning it, really understanding it. Knowing there is a long way to go in terms of going from one offense to another but not skipping any of the steps and knowing in order to achieve greatness, he has to put in a lot of hard work.”

If Caleb Williams lives up to his potential, the Bears will have an exciting and productive season. If not, the Bears will have to beg their supporters for patience.