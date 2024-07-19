The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will most likely start their high profile rookie draft picks Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams at some point this season, which could be a smart move according to former Pittsburgh Steeler and NFL analyst Ryan Clark.

Clark believes that the key to success could lie in the hands of each player's coaching staff based on comments made on ESPN.

Clark's take happened as a weird tax situation happened with Caleb Williams. The Commanders player under the most pressure was revealed.

Will the two first-year players succeed? A big piece of the puzzle was revealed by Clark, in his personal estimation.

Daniels, Williams' Fate Is Not Set In Stone

According to Clark, Daniels and Williams need the green light from coaches to make their talents widely known. They need trust from the coaching staff to allow their talents to shine through, without too many reins being placed on them.

Clark said that this could be the key to them both blazing a path forward and succeeding this season. He cited Patrick Mahomes' second season as an example, noting that Mahomes didn't know much about reading defenses until halfway through the year, his first full season on the football field. Once Mahomes found his groove, he turned in a 5,000 plus yard season.

In Clark's view, players who are supremely talented should be allowed to learn on the job and not forced to wait or have it all figured out before going out there and making things happen. The learning curve can be steep, but supremely talented players like Williams and Daniels deserve more freedom to learn on the job, he said.

Commanders, Bears Prepare For Season

The Commanders' first game will be on the 8th of September on the road vs. Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile the Bears will welcome the Tennessee Titans to the Windy City that same day.

With matchups against Baker Mayfield and Will Levis on the docket, Daniels and Williams will likely have a chance to take on two quarterbacks who are talented but necessarily out of their league at this stage of their careers.

Both the Commanders' Daniels and the Bears' Williams could crash the party with big wins in week one if they play up to their potential and don't force the issue too much and make too many costly mistakes. The balance between playmaking and avoiding mistakes is a tough one to find, but both rookies have the type of poise and maturity necessary to make it happen, even in year one with their respective teams.