The Chicago Bears continue to hold interactive and in-person interviews for their head coaching position. The franchise interviewed four candidates in the past 24 hours. But now they're targeting someone from the rival Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich emerged as the most recent interview for the job, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Saturday. This becomes Chicago and general manager Ryan Poles' first such attempt at raiding their rival.

Stenavich recently produced the league's eighth-ranked scoring offense. The Packers also delivered a No. 5 ranking in total yards. Stenavich created one more top five ranking: Producing the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack.

Stenavich's unit racked up 367 total yards in their last meeting versus the Bears. But that became a 24-22 Chicago win to close the regular season.

Who's interviewed for Bears job outside of Packers OC?

The 41-year-old Stenavich joined a deep pool of interviewees in the Windy City. There's a mix of offensive and defensive candidates.

Brian Flores, though, is the lone previous NFL head coach to sit and talk to the Bears' brass since Friday. The former Miami Dolphins head coach interviewed Saturday morning. The Bears recently faced his fifth-ranked Minnesota Vikings scoring defense twice last season.

Two more offensive oriented coaches talked to the Bears. Both have NFL playoff games this weekend. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady completed an interview, the Bears announced. Brady is leading the Bills against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in an AFC Divisional round matchup.

Even the opposing OC in that Ravens-Bills contest interviewed with the Bears. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken surfaced as one other interview — although his session took place Friday.

Chicago has interviewed an uncanny 16 total candidates for the open head coaching position. The franchise fired Matt Eberflus following their Thanksgiving day loss to the Detroit Lions. Mike Vrabel was among the names linked to the Bears before accepting the New England Patriots job. Former Bears linebacker Ron Rivers, who's already led the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders, interviewed with Chicago too back on Jan. 12.

The Bears even made the attempt to trade for Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But those talks eventually stalled. Mike McCarthy is another high-profile name who interviewed with the Bears.

Green Bay, though, will lose its OC of three seasons if Stenavich lands the Bears HC opening. He's also worked on the Packers' staff since 2019 — holding roles from offensive line coach to run game coordinator. He started his NFL coaching career as assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2018 under Kyle Shanahan.