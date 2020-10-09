Cairo Santos for the win. Santos made a 38-yard field goal with just 1:13 remaining in the Week 5 match-up between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 28-year old's kick ended up to be the game-winner as it gave the Bears a slim 1-point win en route to their fourth win over the season.

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady and the Buccs were off to a promising start as they went 10-o in the opening quarter and mounted a 13-0 lead early in the second period. But, the home squad settled down and finally got their names on the board through RB David Montgomery's rushing TD mid-way through the second quarter. Bears QB Nick Foles then found TE Jimmy Graham in the end zone with a 12-yard TD to help push the Bears with a slight advantage entering half time.

Both teams went back and forth in the second half and a field goal from Buccs kicker Ryan Succop gave the visiting Tampa Bay a 2-point lead with over four minutes to go. This set the stage for Santos to line up and convert his second field goal of the evening to give the Bears the W.

It's been a rollercoaster ride for the 28-year old Brazilian after he signed with the Bears this offseason. Santos was initially released earlier in September during the final roaster cuts and only made it back after Eddy Pineiro got sidelined with a groin injury. Santos has been filling in Pineiro's shoes ever since and has been a welcome addition to head coach Matt Nagy's squad.

—

Follow NFL on ClutchPoints on Twitter & Instagram, and like us on Facebook. We can also be found on Flipboard where you can subscribe and follow us. Get more on the Bears.

All of our NFL content can be found on the NFL section of the ClutchPoints home page here. For all of our fantasy football content, click here.

Follow NFL games live by downloading the ClutchPoints App and heading to the scores tab under the NFL section.