WWE is full of surprises, twists, and turns that can leave fans in absolute shock. Between swerves and big returns that fans don’t see coming, WWE knows how to captivate an audience and get people talking. WWE got plenty of people talking when Lita returned to WWE in 2023 to help Becky Lynch even the odds against Damage CTRL. A few weeks later, the former rivals teamed up to defeat Damage CTRL and become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions, a first for both superstars.

This was a shocking moment, to say the least. Nobody expected Lita to return to WWE again, never mind winning a championship in 2023. After Lita’s match with Lynch at Elimination Chamber last year, fans thought that was the last time we’d see Lita compete in a WWE ring. Besides a Royal Rumble appearance or two, many fans believed Lita’s days of being an active wrestler were behind her.

As shocking as it was, it was a very cool moment nevertheless. Lita and Lynch became Tag Team Champions for the first time, and Lynch got to do it with her childhood hero. Lita inspired Lynch growing up and is one of the biggest reasons Lynch wanted to become a wrestler.

While speaking to Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Lynch talked about how crazy it was to win the Tag Team Championship with Lita. She also says that was never meant to be the plan, but WWE went for it and decided it was the best outcome.

“It was all a bit crazy,” Lynch said. “When that was decided, I think that was never meant to be the plan, and then they just took a side road and decided that would be the best outcome. What was so great going into that match was that nobody knew what was going to happen. People had ideas ‘and this could happen, and then we could go this way or that way.’ There were so many ways we could go. To be standing side by side with the woman who inspired you to get into this in the first place, and we talk about that grassroots and being back. I was coming down with my dyed red hair and my baggy pants and wearing my thong outside my clothes and trying to look like Lita, and here I was standing side by side as an equal about to go capture the tag titles.”

Lynch would go on to talk about how great of a friend and mentor Lita has become to her. She says their love for the business has connected them.

“If you’re telling your teenage self that’s going to happen when you’re older, your teenage self would slap you across the face and tell you to be realistic,” Lynch said. “It was really awesome. Over the years, she’s become such a great friend and mentor. She was that misfit, the rock n roll grunger that had big dreams, and she recognized that in me, that I didn’t necessarily fit the mold, but I had that love for the business. We’ve been kind of kindred spirits in that way.”

Although the story didn’t last a long time, it’s one Lynch is the most proud of. She’s grateful to have a history with the woman who inspired her the most.

“Sometimes, as a babyface, I almost don’t know how to interact with other babyfaces because The Man is so untrusting of everybody because she’s been burned so many times,” Lynch said. “I’m like, ‘Hello, friend.’ I feel very awkward in that setting. If I was going to have a tag team partner like that, you just couldn’t ask for better. Even having to get to do the story with her last year, as short as it was, it was one of the stories in wrestling that I’m most proud of, and one of the matches I’m most proud of. Now, I have a lot of history with the woman who inspired me the most.”

Sometimes the most unexpected storylines can turn out to be the best ones. Fans loved seeing Lita back in action, even though it was for a short time. Not only that, but this also led to the return of Trish Stratus, who is on a roll right now. Not many fans expected both Lita and Stratus back in WWE in 2023, but you can never say never in wrestling. For two superstars who haven’t been full-time wrestlers in years, they’ve both been great and proved they can still go with the best of them. It’ll be exciting to see what the rest of 2023 has in store for Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

