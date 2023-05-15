My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Becky Lynch has had one of the most storied careers in WWE history. She is a former 4-time SmackDown and 2-time Raw Women’s Champion, Women’s Tag Team Champion, 2019 Royal Rumble Winner, and the Sixth Women’s Triple Crown Champion. Honestly, there isn’t a whole lot that Lynch hasn’t accomplished during her wrestling career.

Along with her many accomplishments, she has also stood across the ring from some of the biggest names in wrestling history. She has had rivalries and matches with Trish Stratus, Lita, Charlotte, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and countless other superstars. She’s been in the main event of WrestleMania and has already cemented herself as one of the greatest female superstars ever. When it’s all said and done, Becky Lynch may find herself on Mount Rushmore for female superstars.

While speaking to Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Becky Lynch was asked who her biggest rival has been. Lynch says that Charlotte Flair will probably go down as her greatest rival, but Bianca Belair is a rivalry she’s most proud of.

“I mean, I think my greatest rival is probably gonna go down to Charlotte Flair,” Becky Lynch said. “I think we’ve just had such a storied history. And I think that’s always going to be the feud that people come back to and think of as maybe one that changed the game in terms of the story we were telling him for the length of time that we told it. It spanned over years and years, and then Bianca Belair is one rival that will go down as one of the stories that I’m most proud of.”



During the interview, Becky Lynch talks about her love for professional wrestling. She explains why she loves wrestling as much as she does, how wrestling can be pure magic and the family that comes with it.

“There’s nothing like it. It’s just everything that I love all in one industry,” Becky Lynch said. “And I’ve thought about this so many times because I left it for seven years, right? And I had this emptiness. Knowing what a passion is and then being without it is a feeling that I can’t even describe. … And we’re telling stories, and we’re eliciting an emotional response from the people live and in person, and anything can happen, and you have to have to be receptive. You have to be fully present in that moment to be able to create magic, and when it’s done right, it’s magic. It is just pure magic. … I’m not the most technically proficient and like smooth; that’s not the things that I concentrate on. It’s the story that we can tell and how we can get people to feel as much as I did when I was a fan when I cared about somebody. Getting people to feel a certain way, to be able to have that ability, it’s amazing. And then just the community, it’s family. And once you’re in the family, there is no leaving the family.”

Becky Lynch’s feud with Charlotte elevated her into the superstar she ultimately is today. She was in the shadows of Charlotte and another Horsewoman, Sasha Banks, for years. She eventually broke through, became “The Man,” and never turned back. Years later, she returned the favor and helped turn Bianca Belair into the star she is today. One thing about Becky Lynch is she’s never been a selfish wrestler. She’s had her big moments in WWE and has had no issue returning the favor. That’s what has made her so special in the eyes of many fans.

I think I speak for many fans when I say Becky Lynch is one of the most beloved female superstars ever. Whether she plays a heel or a face, Lynch always delivers and has always been one of the most entertaining parts of WWE television. She continues to freshen up her character in some way to stay relevant and always succeeds.

Although she hinted at retirement during this interview, hopefully, she still has plenty of years left in the tank. She listed Charlotte and Bianca Belair as two of her greatest rivals, but hopefully, she can continue to add to that list over the next few years. This current feud with Trish Stratus has the potential to go down as an all-timer, so we’ll see if it’ll top Becky Lynch’s list.

