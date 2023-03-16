Ben Affleck has recently credited his wife, Jennifer Lopez, for helping him navigate the world of sneaker culture and hypebeast fashion for his upcoming movie, Air. The film, which reunites Affleck with his long-time friend and fellow actor, Matt Damon, chronicles the way Nike ingratiated itself with Black culture and aligned with basketball legend Michael Jordan in the ’80s and ’90s.

Affleck has expressed his admiration for Lopez’s knowledge of fashion’s evolution through music, sports, entertainment, and dance, and revealed that she has been instrumental in helping him understand the significance of the cultural and style influence of Black culture. He highlighted that Black culture has historically been the pillar of music, dance, fashion, and other art forms that have then been appropriated, re-marketed, and co-opted by other groups.

Ben Affleck explains how he got Viola Davis to play Michael Jordan's mother in his latest film as a director #Air and how his wife Jennifer Lopez ( @JLo ) educated him on how culture and style in America are 90% driven by Black culture. pic.twitter.com/mVWtohx2n2 — Brito 🇩🇴 (@DimeMorenoo) March 16, 2023

In the upcoming film, Affleck plays Nike co-founder Philip Knight, while Damon portrays sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro. The star-studded cast also includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Gustaf Skarsgård, and Davis as Jordan’s mother, Deloris. The film explores the relationship between Nike, a predominantly White corporate entity, and African American athletes, and the impact that Michael Jordan had in shifting the perception of sneakers from being just a fashion accessory to a symbol of identity, culture, and style.

Affleck’s appreciation for Lopez’s contribution to the film is a testament to the power of collaboration and the value of diverse perspectives in creative endeavors. Fans of Affleck and Damon’s previous work can look forward to a thoughtful and nuanced exploration of a pivotal moment in sports and fashion history when the movie releases in theaters on April 5.