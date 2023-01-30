The NFL season for the Cincinnati Bengals is officially in the books. The Bengals could not return to the Super Bowl, falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game. With hopes of finally winning the franchise’s first title slashed, for now, the front office will have some work to do in the offseason. In addition to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals could address many needs in free agency.

Following a Super Bowl appearance last season, Cincinnati had a poor 4-4 start to the year. However, the team turned things around by winning its last eight games in the regular season. The Bengals finished 12-4, clinching the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the conference.

Getting close to the finish line shows that the team’s young core, led by Ja’Marr Chase and MVP finalist Joe Burrow, can accomplish big things in the future. But for that to happen, they still need some additional help.

With that being said, here are three free agents in the 2023 NFL offseason the Cincinnati Bengals should target.

James Bradberry – Philadelphia Eagles, CB

One of the biggest reasons for Cincinnati’s success in the 2022 regular season was its defense. The team allowed 20.1 points per game on average, the sixth-best mark in the league. In seven out of their 12 victories, the Bengals held opponents to less than 20 points.

However, there are still some issues in the department. Cincinnati allowed 3,665 passing yards in the regular season, placing them at No. 23 in the category. It also allowed 6.2 yards per pass attempt, which was No. 18 in the league. Because of that, the Bengals could use some Super Bowl-worthy defenders.

James Bradberry was one of the most pleasant surprises in the Philadelphia Eagles squad that just qualified for the Super Bowl LVII. He joined the Birds on a one-year deal as he and the New York Giants failed to find a trade partner and released him.

Alongside Darius Slay, Bradberry emerged as part of one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL. He finished the regular season with 44 tackles (39 being solo) and two tackles for loss. He also recorded 17 pass breakups and three interceptions for a total of 54 yards, including a 27-yard pick-six against the Detroit Lions in the season opener. Additionally, the veteran allowed a 51.6 QB rating when targeted.

For his performances, Bradberry earned his first All-Pro selection. He was named for the Second-Team, only one out of two defenders for the Birds to be on the all-NFL rosters.

With him, Cincinnati would bring one of the best cornerbacks available that could bring the team to the next level. Bradberry would improve the Bengals’ passing defense, holding opponents to short or incomplete throws.

Yannick Ngakoue – Indianapolis Colts, EDGE

Other than the secondary, Cincinnati could bring more bodies to the defensive line to help the passing issues. A good option would be Yannick Ngakoue of the Indianapolis Colts. Despite being a journeyman since his days with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2017 forced fumbles leader showed he still has something left in his tank.

In 15 games this season, Yannick Ngakoue had 29 tackles with 18 being solo, eight tackles for loss and forced a fumble. He also led the team with 9.5 sacks plus 16 quarterback hits, the second most among Indianapolis defenders.

The EDGE had one of the best years of his career since his 2017 Pro Bowl season. With the Colts in the middle of a rebuilding phase, Ngakoue might opt to join a contender and compete for a title instead of staying with Indianapolis. Because of that, the Bengals should go after him by presenting an option to win a Super Bowl with them.

Orlando Brown Jr. – Kansas City Chiefs, OT

If there was an area that Cincinnati had to address after its trip to the Super Bowl, it was its offensive line. Last season, Burrow led the league in suffered sacks with 51 and 370 lost yards in the regular season. In the postseason, he was sacked 19 times for a loss of 137 yards, both NFL records.

In 2022, the front office addressed the issue by signing Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and La’el Collins. While things did improve, it showed there is still some work to do. Cincinnati allowed 44 sacks, placing the team in the bottom 15 in the league. In three playoff games this year, Burrow got sacked 10 times for a loss of 60 yards.

Because of that, the Bengals should consider signing another offensive lineman to protect Burrow. Perhaps the biggest name in the 2023 free agency class is Orlando Brown Jr. from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals’ o-line was riddled with injuries down the stretch in the playoffs, so adding some more talent to the mix could help the group in case the injury bug returns next year.

Signing Brown would not only make the Bengals better but it would weaken the Chiefs. Cincinnati would improve its roster while making sure one of its biggest opponents takes a massive hit in free agency. All things considered, Brown should be one of the top priorities for the Bengals in the 2023 offseason.