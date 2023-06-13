The NFL offseason is here and teams are beginning to undergo mandatory minicamps. The Cincinnati Bengals are one team entering the 2023 season with lofty expectations once again after losing the AFC title game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Burrow was asked a series of questions, but his answer on who the best quarterback in the NFL is was a notable one (h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team).

“I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Pat (Mahomes). Until someone has a better year than he's had, he's the one to knock off.”

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow on who the best QB in the world is right now: "I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's had. He's the one to knock off."pic.twitter.com/8vWm5N58Dd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 13, 2023

You can't blame Burrow for saying this. It's obvious: Patrick Mahomes is the best in the game right now. The Chiefs signal-caller threw for 5,250 yards with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to another Lombardi Trophy. He threw for 703 yards with seven scores and zero interceptions in the postseason, and the plays he makes on a regular basis or unbelievable.

Two seasons ago, Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs and to the Super Bowl before they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, they couldn't overcome the Chiefs in the AFC title game and fell short of another Super Bowl trip. Nonetheless, the Bengals-Chiefs battles won't go away anytime soon.

As for Joe Burrow, he has proved time and time again that he belongs in the elite tier of NFL quarterbacks, and he is set for a record-breaking contract sometime in the next year. Still, the Bengals quarterback is quick to answer that Patrick Mahomes is the best in the game, although he himself can't be too far behind.