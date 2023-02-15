With their second championship in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs have transitioned from an AFC powerhouse to arguably the best NFL franchise on the planet. How long will it last, though? And how many more championships can we expect from Kansas City now that Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have quickly won it all twice together? Right now, it seems obvious that Mahomes and Reid have the chance to take the Chiefs to the same heights that the New England Patriots achieved for around two decades. Reid, who is 63 years old, has no intention of slowing down or ending the fun while Mahomes is only 27. Here we’ll look at whether the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid pairing is the next NFL dynasty after their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Keep in mind that New England’s star QB Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick achieved a remarkable 6-3 record in Super Bowls between 2001-2018. Don’t forget that the Patriots’ dynasty began with three rings in four years. That was followed by a nine-year gap that included two upsets against the Giants before they won three more to reach a total of six. This 18-year era will be hard to surpass for any QB-coach duo. However, Kansas City is in a strong position to actually match or even surpass that feat.

Patrick Mahomes, however, chooses to be humble. He won his second Super Bowl MVP in Sunday’s 38-35 comeback win over the Eagles. Still, he refrained from using the term “dynasty” for the Chiefs. Mahomes believes that it’s more about what they’ve accomplished rather than what they can do.

“I’m not going to say dynasty yet,” Mahomes said. “Because we’re not done.”

With Mahomes signed with Kansas City until 2031, the Chiefs have a strong chance to win championships for the next nine seasons if he remains injury-free. Take note also that Mahomes has led his team to Super Bowl victories with vastly different rosters. In fact, only a few key players, including himself, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive leader Chris Jones have been the constants from 2019 till now.

Remember that the Chiefs revamped their offensive line and backfield. They also famously traded away Tyreek Hill, Mahomes’ former top receiver. They continue to rebuild their defense with younger players as well. However, championships certainly hinge on Mahomes, who is currently in his prime.

Let’s compare him with Brady. He won his second Super Bowl at 27, and Belichick emerged as an all-time great coach with the Patriots, having previously coached for another team. Brady excelled in close games, even when faced with huge deficits. Meanwhile, Belichick consistently out-coached his opponents with his defensive expertise and preparation.

Patrick Mahomes has a similar aura to Brady, and Reid is comparable to an offensive version of Belichick. They are also surrounded by a trusted, experienced coaching staff.

Circling back to Brady, remember that he had stiff competition in passing contemporaries. Guys like Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, and Eli Manning went up against him. In the current NFL landscape, Mahomes must now defend against a new generation of talented quarterbacks. This includes the Eagles’ own Jalen Hurts. Additionally, we have Cincy’s Joe Burrow, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, the Jags’ Trevor Lawrence, and the up-and-coming Justin Herbert.

As for Belichick, he faced other excellent coaches like Tony Dungy, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, Tom Coughlin, John Harbaugh, and Pete Carroll. For Reid, he must also outsmart emerging coaches like Nick Sirianni, Sean McVay, Zac Taylor, and Kyle Shanahan. And then there are formidable opponents from his own coaching tree such as Harbaugh, Doug Pederson, and Sean McDermott.

Similar to the Patriots, the Chiefs must be beaten in every aspect to stop them. If the Chiefs get their third ring, it won’t be surprising. That’s due to Mahomes’ young age and Reid’s possible longevity as a coach. The Chiefs are a similar team in many ways to the Patriots. Kansas City just has a more explosive offense, dominating the era of mobile quarterbacks and high-risk, high-reward passing.

Interestingly enough, Mahomes & Co. suffered a Super Bowl loss to Brady’s Buccaneers in early 2021. Mahomes, however, used it as motivation to appreciate what it took to win his second ring. The Chiefs were also fueled by a perceived underdog status in their matchup with the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. After the smoke cleared, however, the Chiefs are now the new standard.

Of course, the Chiefs will have to do some wheeling and dealing in the 2023 offseason. They have a long list of free agents and some needs to address. Kansas City, however, remains confident. They have the cap space and a smart defensive youth movement to complement Mahomes. The Chiefs’ biggest offseason concern is re-signing left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Other key players are also up there. However, most are considered replaceable to some degree.

Throughout the past few seasons, Mahomes has shown that this team can perform at a high level. That’s as long as the Chiefs’ offensive line is strong and their skills complement tight end Kelce. They have defeated top AFC teams such as the Bills, Bengals, Chargers, and Jaguars. Other teams like the Ravens, Steelers, and Browns may also emerge as contenders. Still, none appear to be a true threat to a true Chiefs dynasty.

With two Super Bowl wins already, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have definitely earned a seat at the same table as the Patriots. We also expect them to stay there for a long time to come.