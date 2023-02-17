Injury updates for both Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai and offensive tackle Jonah Williams were revealed before the 2023 offseason, NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport wrote in a pair of Friday tweets.

Joseph Ossai underwent post-season surgery after he played through this season with a torn labrum. He earned 17 combined tackles, 10 quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown during the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Reference. Ossai’s defensive snaps fluctuated as the season went on, peaking at 46 snaps played in a 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 and going as low as eight snaps in Week 2 and Week 12.

Jonah Williams recently underwent knee surgery to dislocated his kneecap this season. He is expected to be fully cleared before June. The former 2019 first-round pick out of Alabama played in 100% of the team’s snaps for every game he played in but one, a 19-17 win by the Ravens in Week 5. He suffered a sprained MCL in the Week 5 loss, finding his way onto the Bengals’ injury update along with wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins gave a comforting answer when asked how long will the team stay together after he answered questions about being photoshopped into every uniform, wrote Rapoport in a February tweet.

“Hopefully for a long time,” Higgins said. “I plan on being in Cincinnati for a while.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor responded to questions of how much quarterback Joe Burrow, who is due for a possible extension, means to the team.

“Fortunately, I don’t have to put that on paper, in terms of what that is,” Taylor said. “That’s just the business we’re in right now. He’s everything we want to be about. He’s a hard worker. He cares about his teammates. He cares about where he’s from — Ohio.

“This fanbase, I think he represents us the right way.”