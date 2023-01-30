Following his third season as the Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback, Joe Burrow could be in line for a contract extension. It appears that the team could look to handle this sooner rather than later.

After suffering a torn ACL in his rookie year in 2020, Burrow has been a star for the Bengals. Over the past two seasons, he has posted a starting record of 22-10. He has also found immediate success in the postseason.

When the Bengals added Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, they were hoping for a franchise-changing player. He has quickly proven to be just that. In turn, he could be due for a payday in the near future.

With Burrow set to head into year four in 2023, the Bengals could choose to pick up his fifth-year option. But the more likely route is that they will look to work on a contract extension.

On Monday, during a press conference, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked about how much Burrow means to the team.

“Fortunately, I don’t have to put that on paper, in terms of what that is. That’s just the business we’re in right now. He’s everything we want to be about. He’s a hard worker. He cares about his teammates. He cares about where he’s from — Ohio. This fanbase, I think he represents us the right way.

Taylor then spoke about a possible extension for Burrow.

“Yeah, I think that starts now internally. And so, again, just wrapped up with the team today. And as you go forward, you get a chance to start talking about Joe and all the other players who are up.” stated Taylor.

This past season, Joe Burrow put together an MVP-caliber season. With him leading the charge, this Bengals team will continue to be competitive. In turn, he could be set for an extension in the near future.