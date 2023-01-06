The Cincinnati Bengals got the short end of the stick when the NFL decided to rule their game against the Buffalo Bills a no-contest. The stoppage of the game was completely understandable: Damar Hamlin’s life was on the line, and no one wanted to play after going through that trauma. However, because of that, the Bengals could potentially lose out on a home playoff game… despite being division champions. Because of that, team officials are campaigning to nullify this, per Jonathan Jones.

“Katie Blackburn, executive vice president of the Bengals, oversees the day-to-day operations of the team. She was recently appointed to the league’s 10-member competition committee, and she voiced her concerns both on a call with committee members Thursday night and in an email to NFL membership later.”

The Bengals are now officially crowned as the AFC North champions, regardless of how their game against the Ravens goes. However… that doesn’t guarantee them home-field in this scenario. If the Ravens win in Week 18, then a coin-flip decides where the Wild Card game between Cincy and Baltimore will be played. That admittedly doesn’t seem fair to the Bengals, who are the division winners.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Bengals, Tyler Boyd, Damar Hamlin

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd’s touching Damar Hamlin plans for Week 18 after miraculous recovery

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase, 2022 NFL season, Bengals 2022 NFL season, Joe Burrow, Bengals receivers

Bengals clinch the AFC North, but there’s a twist

Dan Fappiano ·

Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Championship potentially on neutral site in aftermath of nixing Bills-Bengals

Charles Taylor ·

Still, these are unprecedented times for the NFL. Perhaps they could’ve rescheduled the Bills-Bengals game to resume at some point. That would require for so many parts of the operation to move, though. Calling it a no-contest was the easiest way to resolve this issue.

The easiest way for the Bengals to avoid this mess is to win against the Ravens. Still, Cincy would like some assurance that their home-field status would be fine regardless of the outcome.