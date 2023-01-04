By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed why he made warmup throws following Damar Hamlin’s injury on Monday night, per Jay Morrison.

“We didn’t know what was going on. People were saying we were gonna play again. Lot of stuff going around. Lot of chaos,” Joe Burrow said.

The entire sports world is focused on Damar Hamlin at the moment. The Buffalo Bills’ safety suffered a scary injury and the NFL world is praying for him to pull through.

Joe Burrow’s leadership was on full display during the tragic situation. Burrow reportedly asked if Cincinnati could go to Buffalo’s locker room to show support for Damar Hamlin.

Bengals’ coach Zac Taylor cleared the air on the NFL’s directive of resuming play on Monday.

“I didn’t feel any directive,” Taylor said. “It was… let’s particularly give Buffalo space to process as a team. ‘Cuz they had not done that, they had just been there for Damar.”

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are preparing to play in Week 18 at the moment. But one has to imagine their focus is elsewhere given Hamlin’s uncertain status.

Damar Hamlin received a promising update on Wednesday, per Cole Harvey.

“Per Jordon (Damar Hamlin’s family friend) and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made,” Harvey shared on Twitter.

For now, all we can do is pray and hope for the best. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow and Cincinnati will do their best to focus on their Week 18 game.