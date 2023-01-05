By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended as a result of the scary injury to the Bills safety.

Via Maaddi on Twitter:

“Breaking: The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game, two people familiar with the decision told me.”

Precisely what the NFL plans to do in terms of playoff seeding in the AFC and the actual result of the game has not yet been revealed, but there are officially no plans to continue play, according to Maaddi.

A spokesperson for the NFL, however, indicates that no official decision has been made as of yet, however, and all options are being explored.

An update from an NFL spokesman on the suspended game between the #Bills and Bengals, and whether it may be resumed or not: "No decisions have been made. We continue to explore all options." — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 5, 2023

The NFL still has to make the decision as to the outcome of the game. Whether the league rules it a tie or a no-contest will have a significant impact on seeding for the AFC Playoffs. In what is an unprecedented situation and decision for the NFL, multiple options have been floated for the best course of action in regard to seeding and the playoffs.

The Hamlin situation rocked the NFL world after the Bills safety collapsed on the field and suffered cardiac arrest. He’s been in the hospital and improving ever since, and was even able to communicate with doctors via written messages on Thursday. Hamlin has received an outpour of support from across the league, including an incredible number of donations to his charity.