In Week 3, Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown was carted off the field during Monday Night Football because of a torn patellar tendon. Tuesday morning, it was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport that he would require season-ending surgery to repair the injury. Saturday, the Bengals made it official by placing Brown on injured reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cincinnati will call upon 2024 first-round pick, offensive tackle Amarius Mims out of the University of Georgia, to step up in Brown's place. The No. 18 overall pick is 6'8″ and 340 pounds. He's considered a developmental prospect, but already has the physical traits to hold his own at this level.