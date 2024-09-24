The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a terrible start of the 2024 NFL season. Cincinnati is 0-3 to start the season with crushing losses against Washington and New England putting the Bengals in a deep hole to start the season. The Bengals were also dealt some devastating injury news on Monday that confirmed their worst suspicions.

Bengals tackle Trent Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday Night Football against the Commanders, per Jordan Schultz. The injury itself is a right patella tendon rupture that will require surgery to repair.

Thankfully, Cincinnati has a backup plan. The Bengals will have to turn to first-round pick Amarius Mims to take over for Brown in the starting lineup.