The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a terrible start of the 2024 NFL season. Cincinnati is 0-3 to start the season with crushing losses against Washington and New England putting the Bengals in a deep hole to start the season. The Bengals were also dealt some devastating injury news on Monday that confirmed their worst suspicions.

Bengals tackle Trent Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday Night Football against the Commanders, per Jordan Schultz. The injury itself is a right patella tendon rupture that will require surgery to repair.

Related Cincinnati Bengals NewsArticle continues below
Commanders epic photo of Jayden Daniels’ dime to Terry McLaurin goes viral
Commanders epic photo of Jayden Daniels’ dime to Terry McLaurin goes viral
Bengals’ Joe Burrow teases private conversation with Zac Taylor after Commanders loss
Bengals’ Joe Burrow teases private conversation with Zac Taylor after Commanders loss
Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase’s NSFW reaction to Jayden Daniels’ dominance
Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase’s NSFW reaction to Jayden Daniels’ dominance

Thankfully, Cincinnati has a backup plan. The Bengals will have to turn to first-round pick Amarius Mims to take over for Brown in the starting lineup.