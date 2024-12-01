Already having concern with Joe Burrow’s wrist, the Cincinnati Bengals entered the game against the Steelers without linebacker Logan Wilson. And the Bengals’ defense tied a historically brutal mark, according to a post on X by Jay Morrison.

“The #Bengals have given up at least 34 points in 3 straight games. That's tied for the longest streak in franchise history. The 1991 and 2018 teams also did it.”

Cincinnati had given up 41 points to the Steelers as the game moved to the midway point of the fourth quarter. The Bengals allowed 34 points to the Chargers in Week 12, and a 35 burger to the Ravens in Week 11.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor struggling to keep ship afloat

It has been a tough ride for the Bengals, who have been left grasping at straws to solve their defensive woes. They’ve also been grasping at tackles with little success.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said there needs to be more accountability, according to nytimes.com.

“Ultimately, you’d like to just see somebody settle in and say, ‘This is mine,'” Anarumo said. “But again, I’ll say the word. It gets boring, but it’s just consistent. I just want to see consistency, play in, play out. And until we get that, we’ll continue to rotate.”

But Anarumo didn’t want to single out a player. He said he can’t call any of them a liability.

“I hate to say that about any of our guys,” Anarumo said. “Certainly, those stats aren’t what you want. If we just tackle the guy on a 5-yard out — they tempoed (sic) us and he should have gotten up there and pressed him and it doesn’t even happen but we didn’t. We are never going to give up on a guy like that. He’s got the great want-to and he’s doing everything he can. But we’ve got to do it better, that’s for sure.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t toss any flowers toward the Bengals, saying the defense is part of what has built the poor record, according to steelersdepot.com.

“You know, (the Bengals have) a good football team,” Tomlin said. “But, like Bill Parcells says, you are what your record says you are. They haven’t won the close ones, but I doubt that has affected their feeling about themselves. They’ve got some talented players. (But) they just haven’t made some plays in the waning moments. Really in all three phases.”