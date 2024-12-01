The Cincinnati Bengals are set for a wildly important contest in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they desperately need a win to keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive. Unfortunately, the team has been dealt a potentially crushing injury update regarding star linebacker Logan Wilson ahead of this contest.

Wilson picked up a knee injury in the Bengals Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the team was hopeful he wouldn't miss time, as the had their bye week in Week 12. It doesn't look like that provided Wilson enough time, though, as he is viewed as “unlikely” to play in this do-or-die game against the Steelers.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “Bengals LB Logan Wilson (knee) is listed as questionable, but viewed as unlikely to be able to play against the Steelers, source said.”

Bengals defense dealt massive blow with Logan Wilson injury update

Wilson is the heart of the Bengals defense, so being without him would be a huge loss against a strong Steelers squad. On the year, Wilson already has 104 tackles, while also racking up two forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered, a pass breakup, and four quarterback hits. Simply put, Wilson does it all, and there's no one on their team that can make the same impact on defense that he does.

If Wilson ends up being unable to go, Joe Bachie would step up and fill in for him, with Germaine Pratt and Akeem Davis-Gaither taking on bigger roles as well. Wilson is as tough as they come, though, so he's going to do everything he can to suit up. As a result, it will be worth double checking Cincinnati's final inactives list, but it looks like the team is going to have to prepare to be without him for this one.