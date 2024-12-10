The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and it ended up being a close game. While the contest was up in the air, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked on a crucial play, and a clear face mask was missed by the refs. Cincinnati was fortunate enough to still win the game, but Bengals fans weren't happy about the missed call.

“EVERY WEEK, JOE BURROW’S FACEMASK GETS PULLED BY A DEFENDER, AND THE REFS SOMEHOW DO NOT CALL IT,” One social media user wrote. “This is happening to Burrow and the Bengals in the biggest spots every week. It's absurd. Cincinnati will definitely complain to the league office.”

This penalty was obvious as it gets, and all of the refs still somehow missed it.

“HOW DO YOU MISS THIS FACEMASK!! Game on the line refs miss a call everyone sees in their home Bengals hosed #Cowboys #Bengals,” Another fan said.

What was so frustrating for Bengals fans is that this has been a theme all year long. They feel like their team has not been officiated properly.

“ANOTHER face mask on Burrow that isn’t called,” One fan said. “Then they call delay of game on Bengals. Unreal amount of penalties missed on Burrow and the Bengals this year.”

This fan is also wondering when the Bengals are going to start getting some of these calls go their way.

“NFL OFFICIATING IS AN ABSOLUTE JOKE, CLEAR FACE MASK MISSED FOR THE BENGALS AGAIN HOW MANY MORE TIMES ARE WE GONNA GET SCREWED BEFORE WE GET TAKEN TO DINNER?????” The fan wrote.

If this face mask had happened to Patrick Mahomes, would the refs have made the right call?

“If that’s Mahomes the refs would break their wrists trying to throw every flag, hat, article of clothing they could for face mask,” One fan said.

Another fan is thinking that Joe Burrow doesn't get treated the same as some other QBs have been treated.

“There is an out right egregious face mask on Joe Burrow missed by officials in huge game changing and pivotal moments of every Bengals game,” The fan said. “If his name ended in Brady, Cincinnati would be first in the division.”

This Bengals fan thinks that face mask penalties should be reviewable.

“Not just saying this because I'm a #Bengals fan, but officials are missing waaaaaay too many face mask calls on the field,” The fan said. “I get not wanting replay to call holding, but face mask should be a different issue. Let the replay official call that from the booth.”

The Bengals ended up scoring a late touchdown to take a 27-20 lead, and the defense was able to stop the Cowboys as they tried to tie the game up. Cincinnati is now 5-8 after the win, and the Cowboys are 5-8 after the loss. This has been a rough year for both of these teams, and it would take a miracle for either of them to end up in the playoffs.