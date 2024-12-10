Just because you can do something doesn’t necessarily mean that you should. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reminded us all of this sage bit of wisdom when he arrived at AT&T Stadium ahead of his team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys dressed like a blind figure skater. While the NFL rules committee has yet to weigh in, this could count as another loss for the team in the midst of a disappointing season.

Burrow swaggered down the hallway toward the visitor’s locker room in a black sweatsuit beset with colorful curvy stripes. And fans are not feeling it, turning to social media to voice their disapproval.

One post likened the fit to “Terminal 1 at O’Hare,” which also features a black background with a wild, colorful pattern that offends the senses.

Burrow has been one of the league’s best young quarterbacks since Cincinnati selected him first overall in the 2020 draft. The Bengals inked Burrow to a five-year, $275 million contract at the beginning of the 2023 season. And it seems as if the fifth-year pro is having trouble figuring out how to spend all that money.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow leads the league in TD passes and questionable choices

His train wreck MNF ensemble, which looks like it’s from the costume department of a Tron-inspired Saturday Night Fever musical, apparently cost the QB well over $2,000, according to the Daily Mail.

This is after Burrow went full bleach blonde before transitioning into a frosted tips look earlier this season that would have made 1999 Mark McGrath weep with envy.

Burrow boasts a $373,000 car collection, which is probably the most relatable thing about him. However, he recently revealed that he’s adding a $2.9 million Batmobile replica from the Dark Knight trilogy to his garage.

So, is this all a cry for help? The hair? The outfit? Batman’s car? Should we be concerned about Joe Burrow? Or is this just the normal reaction anyone would have if they led the league in touchdown passes and their team was just 4-8 and on the brink of missing the playoffs?

Burrow has been sensational (on the field) this season. Entering Week 14's matchup against the Cowboys, he’s completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,337 yards with 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions.