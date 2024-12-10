As a new installment to the NFL viewing experience, ESPN put together a new rendition of Monday Night Football for fans to get excited about. In Week 15 between the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, there was a Simpsons theme, as the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, got to add Homer Simpson to their growing list of guests to appear on the Manningcast.

With Simpsons-like animation powering this week's Manningcast, Peyton and Eli had Homer on before kickoff, talking all things football with Springfield's finest. And even though Homer didn't appear to have the strongest grip on which NFL team he supported, that didn't seem to matter much to fans watching the broadcast at home.

While seeing the Manning brothers animated like characters from The Simpsons was jarring, this isn't the first time the NFL created a different broadcast to appeal to different demographics nationwide.

And based on the online reaction to The Simpsons broadcast, it likely won't be their last NFL crossover.

NFL features Simpsons-themed Manningcast for MNF between Cowboys, Bengals

When the Manningcast was introduced, it appeared like a way to get non-football fans to tune into NFL games. And with the Simpsons-themed broadcast in Week 15 of the 2024 season, that's becoming a stronger belief.

Games still get broadcast on their normal channel, but some weeks also feature a Manningcast that tends to be focused more on entertainment than football-watching.

Peyton and Eli Manning have a wide range of guests on the program, and this week, the Manningcast got a Simpsons makeover. Not only did the Manning brothers have a new look, but the entire broadcast was Simpsonified.

While the game featured the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals— two teams that struggled throughout the 2024 season— social media couldn't get enough of the new Manningcast look.

Though many are content with the current Simpsons-themed broadcast, there's already at least one new animated broadcast being pitched for the next NFL collaboration, per Barstool Sports personality Liam Blutman on X.

“Nobody asked for Simpsons Football. Nobody asked for Rugrats Football. Nobody asked for Big City Greens Hockey,” Blutman wrote. “I am asking for a Hey Arnold! Football game. Make it happen.”

So, while Blutman's eyes are waiting for the Hey Arnold! and NFL collab, here are some of the best social media reactions to The Simpsons broadcast:

Now, while some fans prefer to watch the game as is, a vocal group of people on social media loved the new Monday Night Football broadcast.

Whether or not it will stick that's for ESPN and the Mannings to decide. But, with the Manningcast already being a bit less serious than the buttoned-up broadcasts, their Simpsons-themed trial seemed to have gone smoothly for Peyton and Eli Manning.