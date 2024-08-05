The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the bigger games in the early going of the 2024 NFL season, as they head back to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. spoke on what he feels going up against his old team, hopefully with Joe Burrow under center this time around, unlike last season's matchup.

“Week 2 we go to Kansas City, we'll be in Arrowhead Week 2,” Orlando Brown said on Up & Adams. “Man I mean it's exciting, for me you know even playing Baltimore twice a year going back to M&T Bank once a year is crazy. But it's always exciting, you know I don't really necessarily put pressure on myself, I personally feel like I've played in the biggest game of my life already in that Super Bowl in 2022, and I don't know if necessarily any moment gets bigger than that than the Super Bowl in 2025. So for me, I'm excited to get out there, you know we had a bad taste in our mouth last year losing, but we'll have Shiesty back in action and see how it goes.”

It will be an intriguing matchup as always between the Bengals and Chiefs, as they have had several classic games in the regular season and playoffs in recent years. This early game could be a big determining factor for the AFC playoff seeding. Brown is going up against his former team, and he said he feels similar going back and playing against the Baltimore Ravens as well.

Orlando Brown Jr. feels at home with Bengals

Brown is a quality tackle in the NFL and has been for some time, but he has bounced around a bit, starting with the Ravens before being traded to the Chiefs and eventually signing with the Bengals as a free agent. Now, Brown said he feels he can fully be himself with Cincinnati.

“I feel like this is the first time in my career I would say I've been able to be myself,” Brown said on Up & Adams. “Being able to not necessarily stress or worry about things that I don't need to. This organization has done an amazing job not even just with me, with bringing everyone that they bring in here, they allow you to be yourself. And man I feel so free, in a sense of just being able to go attack each and every day. Being able to be in the locker room being myself or speak up in a meeting, whatever it may be.”

Brown has the interesting perspective of playing with three of the AFC's top contenders. He hopes to help the Bengals get over the hump and win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.