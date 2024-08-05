The biggest news that has come out of Cincinnati Bengals training camp was Joe Burrow's new hairstyle, and apparently, he's influenced someone else to do the same. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed that it wasn't a player on the team that was influenced, but his own son that decided to make a change to his hair.

Kay Adams sat down with Taylor and asked him did he gave his son permission to make the hairstyle change.

“He went through my wife,” Taylor said on the Up & Adams Show. “I could sense that was going to be the trend around town. 7th grade, he's in training camp himself, what's the big deal? About seven or eight of his friends did it.”

Burrow probably didn't know that he'd have a big influence on people around the city of Cincinnati, but it looks like he may have started a trend.

Joe Burrow came to Cincinnati Bengals training camp with a new look

Joe Burrow showed up to training camp with a blonde buzz cut, and he didn't have much of a reason as to why he did it.

“I got bored, that's about it,” Burrow said at practice. “First couple of days were definitely a little shocking, but I got used to it.”

Burrow also claimed that since he dyed his hair blonde, defensive tackle B.J. Hill had to do the same thing. The Bengals quarterback isn't the only player who showed up to camp with a new look, as wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase cut his braids and had more of a buzz cut as well.

Taylor probably didn't expect to see this many changes coming into training camp, but he'll be looking to see some major changes happen on the field after their season didn't end the best. Hopefully, the new hairstyles will give them a new sense of energy.