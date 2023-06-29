The latest NBA free-agency rumors have superstar Kyrie Irving meeting with the Phoenix Suns to discuss a possible deal. This is getting Suns fans incredibly excited, including one of their most famous fans, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Chris Haynes from Bleacher Report is reporting that Irving will meet with Phoenix when free agency officially kicks off on Friday. And after that report, Chase took to Twitter and wrote, “ima b at a couple more games if this happen.”

In addition to being a Pro Bowl WR, Chase is also a massive NBA fan. He roots for the Suns and has interacted with Chris Paul several times over social media in the last few years. Chase has also been in attendance to watch his Suns play several times recently. In March, he showed up at a Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game and also attended Game 1 of the Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

While the Kyrie Irving-Suns rumors have Ja’Marr Chase fired up, the polarizing point guard signing with Phoenix is a massive longshot.

It is widely expected that Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks. And even if he doesn’t, Phoenix would have a tough time bringing him in. Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton are currently all on the payroll, and those four players alone will make $162.7 million.

For Irving to sign with the Suns in NBA free agency — even if the team does trade Ayton — he would have to take a massive pay cut and sign for significantly less than his market value.