The Atlanta Braves got a much-needed lift on Thursday night as their red-hot center fielder stepped up in a key moment. In a 4-3 win over the New York Mets, Michael Harris II delivered a tying RBI double in the eighth inning that not only swung momentum Atlanta’s way but also marked a major milestone with his 500th career MLB hit.

The Braves took to their official X account (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the moment with a graphic and brief message honoring the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year.

“💸💸💸

@MoneyyyMikeee”

Harris’s double tied the game at 3-3 before he scored the go-ahead run on an Ozzie Albies RBI double, completing a late comeback for the club. Albies finished the game with three RBIs, while Bryce Elder pitched 7.0 solid innings and Raisel Iglesias slammed the door with a clean ninth, recording his seventh save on the season.

The latest Braves vs. Mets clash added another chapter to the 24-year-old's standout second half. Since the All-Star break, Harris is batting .381 and has strung together six straight multi-hit games — the longest streak in franchise history in over a decade. That hot stretch raised his season average from .205 on July 10th to .246.

It’s not a fluke. As of Thursday, Harris leads all MLB outfielders in WAR, wRC+, wOBA, SLG, and AVG since the break. Among center fielders in that span, he also ranks first in OPS (1.078), SLG (.693), ISO (.327), triples (3), and hits (37). The Braves offense has struggled for consistency this year, but Harris’s second-half surge is clearly pulling them forward.

Thursday’s performance reinforced how impactful he’s been in tight moments. The 500th hit was not just symbolic — it came in a high-leverage situation, directly leading to a comeback win. Atlanta improved to 53-68 and has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, fighting to keep positive momentum in what’s been a brutal season overall.

Despite the win, Atlanta still sits fourth in the NL East, 16 games back of the first place Philadelphia Phillies. But Harris’s play provides a major boost heading into this weekend’s series against the Cleveland Guardians. His improved plate discipline, mechanical tweaks, and ability to drive the ball to all fields have solidified his spot as the Braves center fielder of the future — and a key pillar of their offense now.

The milestone represents more than just a number for Harris — it reflects growth, resilience, and meaningful impact in the late stages of a season where every spark counts. And while the Braves may not be headed to the playoffs, building momentum down the stretch still matters for a team determined to finish strong.